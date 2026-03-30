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Tragic Murder in Faridabad: Family Feud Over Land Compensation Turns Deadly

In Faridabad's Sector 67, a 65-year-old woman named Omwati was allegedly murdered by her son Lalit and his wife Poonam over a dispute involving land compensation. The daughter-in-law confessed, while the police are conducting raids to apprehend the absconding son.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:47 IST
Tragic Murder in Faridabad: Family Feud Over Land Compensation Turns Deadly
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A tragic incident unfolded in Faridabad's Sector 67 area, where a 65-year-old woman, Omwati, was allegedly murdered by her own son Lalit and his wife Poonam, reportedly over a land compensation dispute.

Police have apprehended Poonam, who confessed to assaulting and strangling her mother-in-law in the home they shared. The crime took place on March 16 between 1 and 3 pm, in the village of Machhgar. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to capture the absconding Lalit.

Evidence collected at the scene suggested a brutal attack, with Omwati's bangles broken and injury marks on her neck and face. The motive behind the crime was believed to be a conflict over the distribution of land compensation and ownership of the house, which the victim intended to leave to her younger son Amit and his wife Mamta.

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