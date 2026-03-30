Tragic Murder in Faridabad: Family Feud Over Land Compensation Turns Deadly

A tragic incident unfolded in Faridabad's Sector 67 area, where a 65-year-old woman, Omwati, was allegedly murdered by her own son Lalit and his wife Poonam, reportedly over a land compensation dispute.

Police have apprehended Poonam, who confessed to assaulting and strangling her mother-in-law in the home they shared. The crime took place on March 16 between 1 and 3 pm, in the village of Machhgar. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to capture the absconding Lalit.

Evidence collected at the scene suggested a brutal attack, with Omwati's bangles broken and injury marks on her neck and face. The motive behind the crime was believed to be a conflict over the distribution of land compensation and ownership of the house, which the victim intended to leave to her younger son Amit and his wife Mamta.