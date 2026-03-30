Changing Faces at the Helm: Ilan Rom Steps Down as Israeli Finance Ministry’s Director General
Ilan Rom resigns as Israeli Finance Ministry Director General after a year in the role and finalization of the 2026 state budget. A former Mossad official, Rom enriched the ministry with strategic insights. The ministry highlights his efforts during economic challenges and his role in the Abraham Accords 2.0 preparation.
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Ilan Rom, Israeli Finance Ministry Director General, announced his resignation after a year in the position following the passage of the 2026 state budget. The ministry did not give reasons for his departure. Rom, a former Mossad official, assumed the role to address economic challenges during wartime.
The ministry credited Rom with introducing a geoeconomic perspective to the department. He was instrumental in shaping economic policy during the post-war period and preparing for the Abraham Accords 2.0, strengthening regional economic alliances, amid challenging times, including overseeing the 2025 and 2026 budgets.
Upon approving a defence-heavy 699 billion shekel ($221 billion) budget, lawmakers averted potential snap elections. It remains undetermined who will succeed Rom, while Michal Abadi-Boiangiu recently replaced Yali Rothenberg as the accountant general earlier this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)