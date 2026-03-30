India Unveils ‘Bio-Bitumen’ Technology: Turning Farm Waste into Roads in Major Push for Green Infrastructure

In a landmark move that could redefine both India’s road construction sector and agricultural waste management, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) today announced the large-scale industry rollout of its breakthrough technology: “Bio-Bitumen from Lignocellulosic Biomass – From Farm Residue to Roads.”

The technology, unveiled at a high-level Technology Transfer Event in New Delhi, promises to convert crop residue into sustainable road-building material, addressing air pollution, reducing fossil fuel dependence, and creating new income streams for farmers.

A Convergence of Agriculture, Infrastructure, and Climate Action

The event brought together top policymakers, scientists, and industry leaders, including Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dr. Jitendra Singh, and CSIR Director General Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, signaling strong government backing for rapid deployment.

Calling the innovation a “historic and transformative step,” Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized its unique ability to link farmers directly with national infrastructure development.

“This technology connects agriculture with innovation and infrastructure, while simultaneously addressing stubble burning and enhancing farmer incomes,” he said.

The initiative aligns with key national priorities:

Net Zero emissions targets

Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance)

National Bio-Energy Mission

Circular economy frameworks

Turning a Pollution Problem into an Economic Opportunity

India generates hundreds of millions of tonnes of agricultural residue annually, a large portion of which is burned in fields — contributing significantly to seasonal air pollution in northern India.

The newly developed bio-bitumen technology offers a scalable solution by:

Using lignocellulosic biomass and crop residue as raw material

Converting it through advanced thermochemical processes

Producing a renewable alternative to petroleum-based bitumen

This creates a dual benefit:

Reduces harmful stubble burning

Provides farmers with additional income streams from agricultural waste

Performance Meets Sustainability

Developed by CSIR–Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) and CSIR–Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), the technology has undergone extensive testing and validation.

Key highlights include:

Equivalent or Better Performance

Matches durability and strength of conventional bitumen

Compatible with existing road construction processes

Lower Carbon Footprint

Significantly reduces lifecycle emissions compared to petro-bitumen

Supports greener infrastructure development

Reduced Import Dependency

India currently relies heavily on imported bitumen

Bio-bitumen offers a domestic, renewable alternative

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted that the technology demonstrates “promising durability, compatibility, and reduced carbon footprint,” making it ready for national highway-scale implementation.

From Lab to Highway: Ready for Large-Scale Deployment

The technology has now entered the technology transfer phase, enabling:

Adoption by industry partners

Integration into Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) projects

Scaling for national infrastructure programs

Officials described the event as a critical milestone in translating laboratory innovation into field-ready solutions.

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi noted that the development represents a “paradigm shift from petro-based to bio-based materials”, reinforcing CSIR’s role in delivering technologies with direct societal impact.

Strategic Implications for India’s Economy and Environment

The adoption of bio-bitumen could have wide-ranging impacts:

Environmental Benefits

Reduces air pollution from crop burning

Cuts carbon emissions in road construction

Economic Gains

Generates additional rural income streams

Reduces foreign exchange outflow on bitumen imports

Infrastructure Innovation

Supports sustainable highway construction

Integrates green materials into core infrastructure

A Blueprint for Circular Infrastructure

The innovation exemplifies the “Waste to Wealth” approach, transforming agricultural residue into a high-value industrial product.

By bridging:

Agriculture (farm waste)

Science & Technology (material innovation)

Infrastructure (road construction)

India is advancing toward a circular, low-carbon economy model that could serve as a global benchmark.

India’s Green Roads Vision Gains Momentum

With strong policy backing and industry participation, bio-bitumen could soon become a mainstream material in India’s road network, one of the largest in the world.

As India continues its rapid infrastructure expansion, this innovation positions the country to build not just more roads — but greener, cleaner, and more sustainable ones.