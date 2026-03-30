Left Menu

Kargil's New Court Complex: Justice Amidst the Peaks

Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, inaugurates a new District Court Complex in Kargil to ensure justice is accessible despite the challenging geography. He emphasizes that the court represents a commitment to upholding the law, serving as reassurance that justice remains present even in remote areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:55 IST
Kargil's New Court Complex: Justice Amidst the Peaks
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to ensure justice reaches even the remotest corners of India, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant inaugurated a District Court Complex in Kargil. This initiative aims to assure citizens that the constitution's promise does not diminish with geographical barriers.

Chief Justice Surya Kant highlighted the challenges faced by locals in accessing justice due to Kargil's tough terrain. Yet, this new judicial infrastructure stands as a beacon of hope, ensuring that justice remains accessible and serving as a symbol that the law's reach extends across all boundaries.

At the inauguration event, the Chief Justice applauded the efforts of judicial officers working under challenging conditions. He emphasized that the new court complex represents a commitment to dignity, continuity, and justice, making the law and legal resolutions tangible and within reach for every citizen in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Samajwadi Party's Approach to Constitutional Institutions

Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Samajwadi Party's Approach to Constitutional Inst...

 India
2
ONGC Boosts India's Energy Supply with Arabian Sea Gas

ONGC Boosts India's Energy Supply with Arabian Sea Gas

 India
3
The Capture of a Key Lashkar-e-Taiba Handler in Delhi

The Capture of a Key Lashkar-e-Taiba Handler in Delhi

 India
4
Opposition Unites Against Odisha Health Minister in Hospital Fire Protest

Opposition Unites Against Odisha Health Minister in Hospital Fire Protest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026