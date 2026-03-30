Kargil's New Court Complex: Justice Amidst the Peaks
Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, inaugurates a new District Court Complex in Kargil to ensure justice is accessible despite the challenging geography. He emphasizes that the court represents a commitment to upholding the law, serving as reassurance that justice remains present even in remote areas.
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In a significant move to ensure justice reaches even the remotest corners of India, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant inaugurated a District Court Complex in Kargil. This initiative aims to assure citizens that the constitution's promise does not diminish with geographical barriers.
Chief Justice Surya Kant highlighted the challenges faced by locals in accessing justice due to Kargil's tough terrain. Yet, this new judicial infrastructure stands as a beacon of hope, ensuring that justice remains accessible and serving as a symbol that the law's reach extends across all boundaries.
At the inauguration event, the Chief Justice applauded the efforts of judicial officers working under challenging conditions. He emphasized that the new court complex represents a commitment to dignity, continuity, and justice, making the law and legal resolutions tangible and within reach for every citizen in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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