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Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Rejects Bill on Temple Protection

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly dismissed a bill proposed by BJP's MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia, aimed at protecting and restoring temples. The decision, supported by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, emphasized existing safeguards and the importance of maintaining communal harmony in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:06 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Rejects Bill on Temple Protection
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In a significant move, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday dismissed a private member's bill put forth by BJP MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia. The bill sought legal measures for the protection and restoration of temples, many of which have suffered during the era of militancy.

The decision was taken by a voice vote, with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary citing existing legal frameworks for the protection of all religious institutions. He highlighted the region's tradition of communal harmony and the efforts by successive governments to safeguard places of worship, including temples, mosques, gurdwaras, and churches.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also opposed the legislation, asserting the sufficiency of current measures. Despite initial objections by Mankotia, the session concluded with Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather calling for a vote, resulting in the bill's rejection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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