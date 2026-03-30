Opposition Unites Against Odisha Health Minister in Hospital Fire Protest

On Monday, opposition parties, including the BJD, Congress, and CPI(M), staged a significant protest in Bhubaneswar, calling for the resignation of Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling. This demand follows a tragic fire at a state-run hospital in Cuttack that claimed 12 lives, raising questions of accountability.

The protest, which took place at the Lower PMG area, saw participation from several MLAs, emphasizing political unity across parties like the NCP, RJD, and others. The opposition accused Minister Mahaling of moral responsibility for the incident, urging his removal from the cabinet.

In response, BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal criticized the protest as a political maneuver following a recent Rajya Sabha election outcome while asserting that a judicial inquiry into the fire has been initiated. As the investigation unfolds, the call for political liability remains potent.

(With inputs from agencies.)