Opposition Unites Against Odisha Health Minister in Hospital Fire Protest
Members of 10 opposition parties rallied in Bhubaneswar demanding Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling's resignation over a devastating hospital fire in Cuttack that resulted in 12 deaths. Political leaders called for accountability and a judicial inquiry, while highlighting historical precedents and demanding compensation for the victims' families.
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On Monday, opposition parties, including the BJD, Congress, and CPI(M), staged a significant protest in Bhubaneswar, calling for the resignation of Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling. This demand follows a tragic fire at a state-run hospital in Cuttack that claimed 12 lives, raising questions of accountability.
The protest, which took place at the Lower PMG area, saw participation from several MLAs, emphasizing political unity across parties like the NCP, RJD, and others. The opposition accused Minister Mahaling of moral responsibility for the incident, urging his removal from the cabinet.
In response, BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal criticized the protest as a political maneuver following a recent Rajya Sabha election outcome while asserting that a judicial inquiry into the fire has been initiated. As the investigation unfolds, the call for political liability remains potent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Mukesh Mahaling
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- hospital fire
- Bhubaneswar
- Congress
- BJD
- Cuttack
- inquiry
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