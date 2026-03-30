Foiled Attack on Bank of America in Paris: Five in Custody

French authorities have detained two more individuals in connection with a thwarted attack on the Bank of America's Paris office, increasing the total number of arrests to five. The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office confirmed the extended custody of the first three suspects, all minors, initially arrested over the weekend.

The identities of the newly arrested suspects remain undisclosed. Under French terrorism laws, suspects can be held for up to 96 hours, with the possibility of extensions. A minor was arrested onsite early Saturday in Paris after police intercepted an attempt to ignite an explosive device outside the bank.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez described the perpetrators as common-law offenders acting as paid intermediaries, with suspicions pointing to Iran as a possible sponsor. The attack mirrors similar incidents across Europe, targeting U.S. and Jewish sites, although no definitive conclusions have been made.