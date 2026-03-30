High Court Intervenes in Domestic Violence Case Over Income Disclosure

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has made a pivotal ruling by quashing a magistrate's order that previously denied a woman's request for her husband's income proof in a domestic violence suit. The court has mandated a new consideration of the wife's plea within a six-week timeframe.

This decision accentuates the critical role of income disclosure in proceedings related to maintenance and domestic violence. It empowers the magistrate to compel the husband to reveal his income and property details through an enforceable order.

The judgment was delivered following a petition under Section 528 of the BNSS, underscoring the necessity for transparent financial documentation, as referenced in the Supreme Court's 2021 Rajnesh vs Neha verdict. The court also directed the provision of the husband's income tax return to the wife, offering a clear precedent for similar cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)