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Accidental Discharge: Inspector Injured in Sultanpur

Inspector Arun Kumar Dwivedi was injured by a gun while reportedly cleaning it at his home in Sultanpur. The gunshot wound, deemed accidental, prompted officials, including ADG Praveen Kumar, to investigate. Due to the severity of his condition, Dwivedi was transferred to a trauma center in Lucknow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:14 IST
Accidental Discharge: Inspector Injured in Sultanpur
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In Sultanpur, police inspector Arun Kumar Dwivedi was injured on Sunday when his licensed firearm accidentally discharged. Confirmed through a forensic investigation, the incident occurred while he was cleaning the gun in his room.

Additional Director General of Police Praveen Kumar and a forensic team visited the location to gather details and examine the evidence. The inspector suffered a wound below his right shoulder.

Superintendent of Police Charu Nigam stated the incident seems to be an accidental discharge. The investigation remains active as authorities continue to look into all aspects of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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