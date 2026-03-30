Tensions Escalate as Trump's Threats Target Iran's Infrastructure

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened significant damage to Iran's energy and infrastructure, including desalination plants, warning of a swift resolution to the ongoing conflict with Tehran. The confrontation has already disrupted global oil and natural gas supplies, leading to market instability.

During this tension-filled period, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted potential fractures within Iran's leadership. Marco Rubio suggested that changes in leadership might allow for negotiations, although the U.S. military is poised to respond if necessary.

In response to militant attacks, Kuwait summoned the Iraqi envoy, demanding action against Iran-backed militias. Multiple global players, including NATO and the G-7, continue to monitor and react to the escalating situation, balancing the diplomatic challenges of the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)