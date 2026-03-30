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Tragedy Hits UNIFIL: Peacekeepers Lost in Lebanon Conflict

In southern Lebanon, three United Nations peacekeepers have been killed within a span of less than 24 hours amid ongoing conflict between Israel and the Iran-associated Hezbollah militia. The UN peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, has not disclosed who is culpable for these tragic fatalities that occurred overnight and into Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:20 IST
Tragedy Hits UNIFIL: Peacekeepers Lost in Lebanon Conflict
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a tragic escalation of violence, three United Nations peacekeepers from the mission in southern Lebanon have died in less than 24 hours.

These deaths occur amid fierce battles between Israeli forces and the Hezbollah militant group, which is backed by Iran.

UNIFIL, the peacekeeping mission, has yet to identify those responsible for the fatalities that happened overnight and continued into Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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