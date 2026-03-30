Gruesome Crime: Navy Officer Arrested for Chilling Murder and Dismemberment in Visakhapatnam

Police in Visakhapatnam have reported a shocking crime involving an Indian Navy officer accused of murdering and dismembering a 31-year-old woman. The accused, Chintada Ravindra, allegedly carried out the grisly act following a heated argument with the victim, P Mounika, whom he had been in contact with since 2021 via a dating app.

Ravindra reportedly used a knife to dismember Mounika's body, storing parts in a fridge and separate bags. He then attempted to incinerate some remains at a vacant site, police said. The officer later surrendered, confessing his actions were driven by disputes, as Mounika had allegedly extorted money and threatened to expose their relationship.

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings under specified sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act. Further investigations include forensic analysis of the crime scene. The police caution against the perils of online dating and emphasize the need for youth and parents to exercise caution in forming relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)