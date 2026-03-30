Odisha CM Majhi Reinforces Essential Commodity Supply Amidst Conflict

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has taken decisive steps to ensure the availability of essential commodities amid tensions stemming from the ongoing West Asia conflict. On Monday, he ordered district collectors to maintain an uninterrupted supply chain and crack down on hoarders and black marketers who create artificial shortages.

In a video conference, Majhi stressed the significance of 24-hour surveillance by district enforcement squads, urging them to monitor markets and enforce strict measures against unscrupulous traders. This meeting marked the first since his attendance at the March 27 consultation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Majhi also called for a rigorous approach toward misinformation control and panic prevention, highlighting the need for social media monitoring. Crisis Management Groups have been set up at state and district levels for coordinated oversight. The focus remains on ensuring the availability of petrol, diesel, LPG, and other essentials to curb panic buying.

(With inputs from agencies.)