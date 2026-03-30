Arrest in Pakur: Lawyer Accused of Prolonged Sexual Assault on Law Student

In a disturbing case from Pakur district, Jharkhand, a lawyer has been taken into custody over charges of an extended sexual assault on a law student. The arrest occurred after the victim, a married woman, lodged a formal complaint alleging months of coercion and assault.

The victim, pursuing an LLB degree, initially approached the lawyer for academic guidance seven months ago. However, she alleges that he exploited this trust, assaulting her and capturing the act on video. This, according to police, served as leverage for repeated assaults, with threats to leak the video if she resisted or spoke out.

Police confirmed the arrest, with Sub-Divisional Police Officer D N Azad stating that the accused has been placed under judicial custody. The legal proceedings now underway highlight the severity of the allegations and their impact on the victim's life.