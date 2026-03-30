Left Menu

Arrest in Pakur: Lawyer Accused of Prolonged Sexual Assault on Law Student

A lawyer in Pakur district, Jharkhand, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a married law student over several months. The victim claimed that the lawyer coerced her with a compromising video. The incident came to light following the student’s complaint, leading to the lawyer's judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pakur | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:22 IST
Arrest in Pakur: Lawyer Accused of Prolonged Sexual Assault on Law Student
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case from Pakur district, Jharkhand, a lawyer has been taken into custody over charges of an extended sexual assault on a law student. The arrest occurred after the victim, a married woman, lodged a formal complaint alleging months of coercion and assault.

The victim, pursuing an LLB degree, initially approached the lawyer for academic guidance seven months ago. However, she alleges that he exploited this trust, assaulting her and capturing the act on video. This, according to police, served as leverage for repeated assaults, with threats to leak the video if she resisted or spoke out.

Police confirmed the arrest, with Sub-Divisional Police Officer D N Azad stating that the accused has been placed under judicial custody. The legal proceedings now underway highlight the severity of the allegations and their impact on the victim's life.

TRENDING

1
Chaos in Transit: Airports Regain Control Post-TSA Pay Crisis

Chaos in Transit: Airports Regain Control Post-TSA Pay Crisis

 Global
2
Karnataka's Campaign Trail: Siddaramaiah Rallies for Umesh Meti in Bagalkot By-Election

Karnataka's Campaign Trail: Siddaramaiah Rallies for Umesh Meti in Bagalkot ...

 India
3
Ethanol Fuel Controversy: Dimple Yadav Demands Government Clarifications

Ethanol Fuel Controversy: Dimple Yadav Demands Government Clarifications

 India
4
Tragedy in Southern Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers and Journalists Killed Amid Escalating Conflict

Tragedy in Southern Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers and Journalists Killed Amid Esc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026