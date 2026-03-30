France Demands UN Action Following Attack on Peacekeepers
France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, has called for an urgent UN Security Council meeting after an attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon resulted in the death of an Indonesian national.
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- France
France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, has urgently requested a UN Security Council meeting after a deadly incident claimed the life of an Indonesian peacekeeper in Lebanon. The attack, deemed 'extremely serious' by Barrot, highlights the growing dangers facing UN forces in conflict zones.
Barrot condemned the assault near UN peacekeeping positions as both 'unacceptable' and 'unjustifiable', urging a comprehensive investigation into the incident. France's move underscores the need for increased protection and accountability in volatile areas.
The Indonesian peacekeeper's death marks the first casualty from UNIFIL in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which began on March 2. The situation prompts concerns over regional stability and the safety of international peacekeeping operations.
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- peacekeepers
- Lebanon
- Jean-Noel Barrot
- attack
- UNIFIL
- investigation
- Israel
- Hezbollah
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