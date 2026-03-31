Recent Russian strikes on central and northern Ukraine claimed the lives of two individuals and left more than 20 wounded, according to regional authorities. In Poltava, debris from a drone attack killed one person, injured three, and damaged a high-rise apartment building, reported regional governor Vitaliy Diakivnych via Telegram.

Additional casualties occurred in the Dnipropetrovsk region near Nikopol, where Governor Oleksandr Ganzha confirmed one fatality and several injuries due to drone and artillery attacks. Simultaneously, in the Sumy region bordering Russia, glide bomb assaults injured 13, including a child, stated regional governor Oleh Hryhorov.

Senior Russian officials insist their military efforts aim to establish buffer zones in Sumy and the neighboring Kharkiv region. Reuters has been unable to independently verify these reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)