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Devastating Strikes: Russian Attacks Rock Central and Northern Ukraine

Russian attacks on central and northern Ukrainian regions reportedly killed two people and injured over 20. In Poltava, a drone attack caused fatalities and damage, while in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy, artillery and glide bomb strikes resulted in further casualties and destruction. Military tensions continue to escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 05:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 05:02 IST
Devastating Strikes: Russian Attacks Rock Central and Northern Ukraine

Recent Russian strikes on central and northern Ukraine claimed the lives of two individuals and left more than 20 wounded, according to regional authorities. In Poltava, debris from a drone attack killed one person, injured three, and damaged a high-rise apartment building, reported regional governor Vitaliy Diakivnych via Telegram.

Additional casualties occurred in the Dnipropetrovsk region near Nikopol, where Governor Oleksandr Ganzha confirmed one fatality and several injuries due to drone and artillery attacks. Simultaneously, in the Sumy region bordering Russia, glide bomb assaults injured 13, including a child, stated regional governor Oleh Hryhorov.

Senior Russian officials insist their military efforts aim to establish buffer zones in Sumy and the neighboring Kharkiv region. Reuters has been unable to independently verify these reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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