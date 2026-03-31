Govt Moves to Reset Auckland Housing Targets with RMA Amendment

In a major intervention in Auckland’s housing strategy, the New Zealand Government is set to introduce legislation amending the Resource Management Act (RMA), reducing the minimum housing capacity requirement under Auckland Council’s Plan Change 120 (PC120) from 2 million to 1.4 million homes.

Housing and RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop said the move is designed to break a prolonged planning impasse, provide certainty to developers, and rebalance growth toward areas with stronger infrastructure and lower environmental risk.

Recalibrating a City-Shaping Housing Plan

Plan Change 120 is one of the most consequential urban planning instruments in Auckland’s history, determining how and where the city can grow over coming decades. The Government’s decision to lower the capacity target reflects a shift from ambitious theoretical zoning toward what officials consider more deliverable and infrastructure-aligned housing supply.

While the headline figure has been reduced, officials estimate that actual enabled capacity will still reach approximately 1.6 million homes once mandatory provisions are factored in, including:

National Policy Statement on Urban Development (NPS-UD) requirements

Intensification around City Rail Link (CRL) stations

Existing zoning provisions already in place

This suggests that Auckland will continue to experience substantial urban intensification, particularly in high-access, transit-oriented areas.

“Aucklanders want growth—but in the right places,” Mr Bishop said. “This change ensures housing supply aligns with infrastructure capacity and community expectations.”

Transit-Oriented Development at the Core

A key pillar of the revised approach is a stronger emphasis on transit-oriented development, with intensified housing expected around:

City Rail Link stations

Major public transport corridors

Established town centres

These areas are seen as offering the highest return on infrastructure investment, enabling higher-density living while reducing reliance on private vehicles.

At the same time, the plan introduces a more selective approach to growth by:

Reducing capacity in areas located more than 10 kilometres from the city centre

Reassessing zoning in areas with limited public transport access

Prioritising infrastructure-ready locations for new housing supply

Climate and Hazard Risk Driving Planning Decisions

One of the most significant innovations in the revised framework is the integration of natural hazard risk into zoning decisions. Auckland Council’s guiding principles explicitly call for:

Downzoning in flood-prone and hazard-exposed areas

Avoiding intensification in environmentally vulnerable locations

Aligning urban growth with long-term climate resilience strategies

This marks a shift toward risk-informed urban planning, particularly in the wake of recent extreme weather events that exposed vulnerabilities in Auckland’s housing stock.

Resolving Developer Uncertainty

The legislation also addresses a critical transitional issue affecting approximately 400 developers and property owners, many of whom were left in limbo after the withdrawal of earlier planning rules in 2025.

Under the new provisions:

Projects with existing approvals can proceed

Developments already in the building consent pipeline will be allowed to continue

Regulatory certainty is restored for partially completed or committed projects

This intervention is expected to unlock stalled developments and stabilise confidence in Auckland’s housing market, which has been affected by shifting regulatory settings.

Balancing Supply, Infrastructure, and Economic Growth

The Government’s recalibration reflects a broader attempt to balance three competing priorities:

Increasing housing supply to address affordability pressures Ensuring infrastructure readiness, including transport, water, and public services Managing environmental and hazard risks

Housing shortages in Auckland have been a persistent driver of rising costs, with the city accounting for a significant share of national demand. By refining capacity targets rather than abandoning them, the Government aims to maintain momentum while improving feasibility.

Further Reforms on the Horizon

In addition to PC120 changes, the Government has signalled further potential reforms targeting Auckland’s city centre. Minister Bishop confirmed he will investigate planning provisions that may be constraining development, with the option of introducing additional RMA regulations if statutory thresholds are met.

Any additional housing capacity unlocked through these measures will contribute toward meeting the revised PC120 target, potentially expanding development opportunities in high-value urban areas.

A Turning Point in Auckland’s Urban Development

The amendment represents a pivotal moment in Auckland’s planning trajectory, moving from broad capacity targets toward a more targeted, infrastructure-led growth model. It also reflects increasing alignment between housing policy, transport investment, and climate resilience.

“This is about restoring certainty and ensuring Auckland grows in a way that is sustainable, practical, and responsive to community needs,” Mr Bishop said.

As the legislation moves through Parliament, its impact will be closely watched by developers, local government, and housing advocates alike—particularly as New Zealand continues to grapple with affordability challenges and the need for resilient urban expansion.