Left Menu

Bombay High Court Upholds Arjun Khotkar's 2024 Election Win

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition by Congress leader Kailash Gorantyal challenging the election of Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls. Gorantyal claimed Khotkar was ineligible due to holding an 'office of profit', but the court found the plea lacked merit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:00 IST
Bombay High Court Upholds Arjun Khotkar's 2024 Election Win
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition challenging Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar's 2024 election victory. The plea, filed by Congress leader Kailash Gorantyal, argued Khotkar's ineligibility due to his role as chairman of the Jalna APMC.

Gorantyal, defeated by Khotkar by over 31,000 votes, took his grievances to court, naming both the Election Commission of India and the returning officer in the petition. He alleged that Khotkar's position constituted an 'office of profit', thus disqualifying him from the election, and criticized the format of Khotkar's affidavit.

Justice Kishore C Sant dismissed the case, highlighting the trivial nature of the objections and the absence of evidence to prove voter deception. The court concluded that even if perceived non-disclosure existed, it did not materially impact the election outcome.

TRENDING

1
NCW Demands Justice: Aligarh School Harassment Scandal

NCW Demands Justice: Aligarh School Harassment Scandal

 India
2
U.N. Faces Pressure for High-Level Gaza Conflict Investigation

U.N. Faces Pressure for High-Level Gaza Conflict Investigation

 Global
3
Swift Response Contains Shakur Basti Train Yard Fire

Swift Response Contains Shakur Basti Train Yard Fire

 India
4
Mandarin Mandate Sparks Concerns for Tibetan Cultural Preservation

Mandarin Mandate Sparks Concerns for Tibetan Cultural Preservation

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026