Bombay High Court Upholds Arjun Khotkar's 2024 Election Win

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition challenging Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar's 2024 election victory. The plea, filed by Congress leader Kailash Gorantyal, argued Khotkar's ineligibility due to his role as chairman of the Jalna APMC.

Gorantyal, defeated by Khotkar by over 31,000 votes, took his grievances to court, naming both the Election Commission of India and the returning officer in the petition. He alleged that Khotkar's position constituted an 'office of profit', thus disqualifying him from the election, and criticized the format of Khotkar's affidavit.

Justice Kishore C Sant dismissed the case, highlighting the trivial nature of the objections and the absence of evidence to prove voter deception. The court concluded that even if perceived non-disclosure existed, it did not materially impact the election outcome.