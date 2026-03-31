Bombay High Court Upholds Arjun Khotkar's 2024 Election Win
The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition by Congress leader Kailash Gorantyal challenging the election of Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls. Gorantyal claimed Khotkar was ineligible due to holding an 'office of profit', but the court found the plea lacked merit.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition challenging Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar's 2024 election victory. The plea, filed by Congress leader Kailash Gorantyal, argued Khotkar's ineligibility due to his role as chairman of the Jalna APMC.
Gorantyal, defeated by Khotkar by over 31,000 votes, took his grievances to court, naming both the Election Commission of India and the returning officer in the petition. He alleged that Khotkar's position constituted an 'office of profit', thus disqualifying him from the election, and criticized the format of Khotkar's affidavit.
Justice Kishore C Sant dismissed the case, highlighting the trivial nature of the objections and the absence of evidence to prove voter deception. The court concluded that even if perceived non-disclosure existed, it did not materially impact the election outcome.