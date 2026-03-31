U.N. to Investigate Fatalities of 390 Employees in Gaza Conflict

The United Nations is considering launching an investigation into the deaths of more than 390 employees during the two-year Gaza conflict, making it the deadliest event in the organization's history, according to the head of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency.

At a press conference in Geneva, Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, emphasized the need for a high-level panel of experts to examine the fatalities of their staff. Discussions have begun with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and member states in New York.

The potential inquiry is complicated by ongoing Israeli airstrikes despite an October ceasefire with Hamas. Lazzarini also expressed concern over UNRWA's viability, warning that its collapse could lead to Israel assuming its humanitarian responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)