Left Menu

Israel Prepares for Extended Conflict in Iran: A Military Perspective

Israel braces for prolonged military engagement in Iran, with readiness for weeks of further operations. While the Prime Minister asserts the conflict has surpassed its midpoint, military officials emphasize that the continuation depends on political decision-makers. Sufficient resources and manpower underline Israel's preparedness for sustained efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:41 IST
Israel Prepares for Extended Conflict in Iran: A Military Perspective
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a recent statement, a military spokesman highlighted Israel's readiness for ongoing operations in Iran, suggesting the potential for weeks of continued engagement.

This comes after Prime Minister Netanyahu remarked that the conflict with Iran was more than halfway through.

Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani emphasized that the decision to prolong the military actions lies with political leaders, ensuring the nation's armed forces are fully equipped for the task.

TRENDING

1
NCW Demands Justice: Aligarh School Harassment Scandal

NCW Demands Justice: Aligarh School Harassment Scandal

 India
2
U.N. Faces Pressure for High-Level Gaza Conflict Investigation

U.N. Faces Pressure for High-Level Gaza Conflict Investigation

 Global
3
Swift Response Contains Shakur Basti Train Yard Fire

Swift Response Contains Shakur Basti Train Yard Fire

 India
4
Mandarin Mandate Sparks Concerns for Tibetan Cultural Preservation

Mandarin Mandate Sparks Concerns for Tibetan Cultural Preservation

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026