Israel Prepares for Extended Conflict in Iran: A Military Perspective
Israel braces for prolonged military engagement in Iran, with readiness for weeks of further operations. While the Prime Minister asserts the conflict has surpassed its midpoint, military officials emphasize that the continuation depends on political decision-makers. Sufficient resources and manpower underline Israel's preparedness for sustained efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:41 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a recent statement, a military spokesman highlighted Israel's readiness for ongoing operations in Iran, suggesting the potential for weeks of continued engagement.
This comes after Prime Minister Netanyahu remarked that the conflict with Iran was more than halfway through.
Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani emphasized that the decision to prolong the military actions lies with political leaders, ensuring the nation's armed forces are fully equipped for the task.
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