Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and Ceasefire Violations

In a stark escalation of violence, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least five individuals in the Gaza Strip, health officials report. These strikes come amid a fragile five-month-old U.S.-brokered ceasefire that is facing severe tests.

The first airstrike occurred in Jabalia in the northern enclave, resulting in at least three fatalities. The second attack struck Khan Younis in the south, claiming two more lives. Israel has remained silent regarding the incidents.

The cycle of blame between Hamas and Israel continues over ceasefire violations, with 700 Palestinian deaths reported by Gaza's health ministry since the truce. The Israeli military confirms casualties, attributing four soldier deaths to Gaza militants as broader regional tensions simmer with Iran and Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)