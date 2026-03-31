Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and Ceasefire Violations

At least five were killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza, raising tensions amid a fragile US-brokered ceasefire deal. No Israeli comment followed the attacks, with both parties blaming each other for violations since the October truce. Broader regional conflicts involve Israel's engagements with Iran and Hezbollah, intensifying the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:14 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and Ceasefire Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a stark escalation of violence, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least five individuals in the Gaza Strip, health officials report. These strikes come amid a fragile five-month-old U.S.-brokered ceasefire that is facing severe tests.

The first airstrike occurred in Jabalia in the northern enclave, resulting in at least three fatalities. The second attack struck Khan Younis in the south, claiming two more lives. Israel has remained silent regarding the incidents.

The cycle of blame between Hamas and Israel continues over ceasefire violations, with 700 Palestinian deaths reported by Gaza's health ministry since the truce. The Israeli military confirms casualties, attributing four soldier deaths to Gaza militants as broader regional tensions simmer with Iran and Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mizoram's MNF Vows Legal Action Against Online Sexist Attacks

Mizoram's MNF Vows Legal Action Against Online Sexist Attacks

 India
2
Blaze Averted: Inderlok Fire Contained to Upper Floors

Blaze Averted: Inderlok Fire Contained to Upper Floors

 India
3
Congress is waiting like 'political vulture' to exploit situation (arising out of West Asia war) and reap political dividend: PM.

Congress is waiting like 'political vulture' to exploit situation (arising o...

 India
4
Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026