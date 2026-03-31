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Terrifying Assault: Auto Driver's Rage Leaves Child Fighting for Life

An autorickshaw driver in Palghar, Maharashtra, violently attacked a four-year-old boy after a dispute with the child's father. The boy suffered severe injuries and is in critical condition. The driver was arrested and charged, including under the Juvenile Justice Act. The incident was captured on CCTV.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:48 IST
Terrifying Assault: Auto Driver's Rage Leaves Child Fighting for Life
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In a horrifying incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an autorickshaw driver violently assaulted a four-year-old boy following a minor argument with the child's father. The brutal attack has left the child critically injured and battling for his life in a hospital.

The incident unfolded on Monday night in a housing society at Vasai and was captured on CCTV. Sandeep Pawar, the accused, allegedly lifted the boy by his legs and slammed him to the ground. The assault didn't stop there, as Pawar also smashed the child's head against an iron rod before throwing him down again.

The boy, named Vignesh, is currently admitted to the ICU at a medical facility in Mira Road. Meanwhile, the accused was promptly arrested and presented in court, where he was remanded to police custody. A police investigation into this gruesome incident is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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