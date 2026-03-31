Terrifying Assault: Auto Driver's Rage Leaves Child Fighting for Life

In a horrifying incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an autorickshaw driver violently assaulted a four-year-old boy following a minor argument with the child's father. The brutal attack has left the child critically injured and battling for his life in a hospital.

The incident unfolded on Monday night in a housing society at Vasai and was captured on CCTV. Sandeep Pawar, the accused, allegedly lifted the boy by his legs and slammed him to the ground. The assault didn't stop there, as Pawar also smashed the child's head against an iron rod before throwing him down again.

The boy, named Vignesh, is currently admitted to the ICU at a medical facility in Mira Road. Meanwhile, the accused was promptly arrested and presented in court, where he was remanded to police custody. A police investigation into this gruesome incident is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)