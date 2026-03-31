European Allies Push Back Against U.S.-Israeli Military Operations

France, Italy, and Spain have joined forces to oppose the U.S.-Israeli military operations in Iran, sources revealed on Tuesday. This collective stance surfaced amid rising tensions between the U.S. and its NATO allies, as President Donald Trump criticized Europe's lack of support in the conflict.

According to insiders, France did not permit Israeli aircraft carrying American weapons to traverse its airspace, marking the first such decision since the conflict began on February 28. Neither the French presidency nor the foreign ministry offered immediate comments on the matter.

Similarly, Italy denied U.S. military planes permission to land at its Sigonella air base, and Spain closed its airspace to U.S. aircraft, emphasizing a commitment to NATO's collective defense. These moves underscore significant dissent among European allies regarding military actions against Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)