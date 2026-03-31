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Tensions on NATO's Eastern Flank: Drone Incursions Near Russia's Neighbors

Estonia and Latvia reported foreign drone activity near their borders with Russia, sparking security concerns in NATO's eastern territories. Finnish border guards also detected a drone, amid Ukraine's escalation of drone attacks on Russian installations. Authorities emphasized there is no immediate threat to public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:28 IST
Tensions on NATO's Eastern Flank: Drone Incursions Near Russia's Neighbors
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Heightened tensions were reported on NATO's eastern flank as Estonia and Latvia detected foreign drone activity near their borders with Russia. Estonian defense forces flagged potentially dangerous aerial movements, likely linked to astray Ukrainian drones, as reported by Colonel Uku Arold on ERR. The situation has since stabilized.

Further complicating matters, debris from drones was found in Estonia's Tartu County. Latvian forces confirmed spotting a UAV near the Latvian-Russian border, but it did not breach their airspace. Finland confirmed a similar incident and has heightened readiness in response.

These developments coincide with Ukraine's intensified drone strikes on Russian oil installations. Although Finnish officials see no direct military threat, the events mark the first instances of the conflict spilling into Finland, prompting increased vigilance from Finnish forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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