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Swift Justice: Palghar Murder Mystery Cracked in Hours

Police in Palghar district swiftly solved a murder case involving a headless body found in a plastic sack. The investigation revealed a financial dispute between business partners, leading to the arrest of two men. The victim was identified as Ashok Singh Rajput, who was killed and dismembered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:47 IST
Swift Justice: Palghar Murder Mystery Cracked in Hours
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In a swift and impressive feat of police work, authorities in Palghar district have unraveled the mystery surrounding a headless body discovered in a plastic sack. The case was solved within eight hours, leading to the arrest of two men implicated in the crime.

The breakthrough was announced by Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhas Bavche, who credited the swift resolution to the Crime Detection Team of the Pelhar police station under MBVV jurisdiction. The investigation commenced on March 30 when the victim's body was found near Pelhar, along with several valuables.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Ashok Singh Rajput from Rajasthan. Police revealed that financial disputes with a business partner led to his brutal killing. The accused allegedly used bamboo sticks and a sharp weapon to kill Rajput before disposing of his severed head and phone in a river, which were later recovered.

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