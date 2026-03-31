Tragic Loss: Indonesian Peacekeepers Killed in Lebanon Blast

Two Indonesian peacekeepers have tragically lost their lives following a suspected roadside explosion targeting their convoy in southern Lebanon, UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix reported on Tuesday.

The deadly blast occurred near Bani Hayyan on Monday, wounding two other soldiers. Another Indonesian soldier had earlier been killed by a projectile explosion. The UN is actively investigating these incidents, which coincided with rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

Israel's UN ambassador, Danny Danon, attributed the peacekeepers' deaths to Hezbollah, accusing the group of launching rockets from civilian areas close to UN positions. UNIFIL has urged the sharing of evidence for their ongoing probe into these attacks, which have been broadly condemned as violations of international law.