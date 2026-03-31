Protest Against Forced Conversions of Hindu Girls in Sindh
Hindu community members in Pakistan protest against the abduction and forced conversion of Hindu girls before marriage to older Muslim men. The protest, organized by Pakistan Darawar Ittehad (PDI), highlighted recent cases and demanded action from the Sindh Legislative Assembly, with support from Muslim and Christian leaders.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant protest, members of Pakistan's Hindu community staged a sit-in outside the Sindh Legislative Assembly. Organized by the Pakistan Darawar Ittehad (PDI), the protest aimed to raise awareness about the alarming trend of Hindu girls being abducted, forcibly converted to Islam, and married to older Muslim men.
PDI Chairman Shiva Kachhi highlighted recent cases, such as the abduction of a minor girl from the Landhi area. Despite efforts, a formal police report is yet to be filed, leaving the girl's family in distress. A similar incident near Mirpurkhas involved another young Hindu girl, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.
The protest attracted hundreds of participants, including Muslim and Christian leaders, and ended peacefully with a list of demands presented to the Sindh Assembly speaker. Kachhi emphasized that these cases violate the Sindh Child Marriage Act and have caused some families to relocate to other provinces for safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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