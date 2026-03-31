Probing Paris: Bias in City Hall Contract Awards Under Scrutiny
Investigations initiated by France's national financial prosecutor target potential favoritism in a contract's award under former Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. The probe follows a report concerning the appointment of an artistic director for the 10th anniversary ceremony of the 2015 Paris attacks. City Hall officials were unavailable for comments.
- Country:
- France
French authorities conducted searches at multiple locations, including Paris City Hall, on suspicion of bias in a contract award process during Anne Hidalgo's tenure as mayor, according to the national financial prosecutor's office.
This investigation is part of a broader inquiry launched on February 6 into charges of favoritism and aiding favoritism, prompted by a report from the Paris Police concerning the appointment of an artistic director for the commemorative ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the November 13, 2015 Paris attacks.
Attempts to contact the Paris City Hall and former Mayor Hidalgo for comment were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, Socialist Party's Emmanuel Gregoire has recently succeeded Hidalgo as mayor, defeating conservative candidate Rachida Dati in the March 22 mayoral race.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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