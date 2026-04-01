U.S. Army Suspends Aircrew Amidst Political Helicopter Drama

The U.S. Army has taken decisive action, suspending an aircrew responsible for flying two Apache attack helicopters over the Nashville home of Kid Rock, a well-known supporter of former President Donald Trump. The military personnel's actions, captured on video and shared by Rock, have caught national attention.

The incident unfolded over the weekend as the helicopters were also spotted near demonstrations protesting Trump's policies. These protests were part of a larger movement that organized over 3,200 events nationwide. Army officials have initiated an investigation, emphasizing the importance of adhering to strict safety and flight regulations.

The U.S. military maintains a non-political stance, dedicated to the U.S. Constitution. However, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's efforts to align the military with Trump's agenda have raised concerns among Democratic lawmakers, who caution against using military forces for political purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)