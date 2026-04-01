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Ballroom Battle: Trump's $400M White House Renovation Halted by Judge

A U.S. judge blocked President Trump's construction of a $400 million ballroom on the White House site without congressional approval. The lawsuit, filed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, claims Trump exceeded his authority, pausing the project and raising legal debates over presidential powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 02:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 02:02 IST
Ballroom Battle: Trump's $400M White House Renovation Halted by Judge

In a significant legal decision, a U.S. judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's $400 million plan to construct a grand ballroom at the White House. The project has been halted by U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, ruling that the administration lacked congressional approval for the major renovation work.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation filed the lawsuit, arguing that the demolition of the historic East Wing exceeded Trump's authority. Judge Leon's ruling pauses the project, allowing time for the administration to appeal but rendering the ballroom initiative uncertain for now.

President Trump defended the ballroom as a landmark addition to his presidency, claiming it to be a high-quality structure. Meanwhile, legal battles persist, highlighting the ongoing tension between federal authority and historic preservation concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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