Ballroom Battle: Trump's $400M White House Renovation Halted by Judge

In a significant legal decision, a U.S. judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's $400 million plan to construct a grand ballroom at the White House. The project has been halted by U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, ruling that the administration lacked congressional approval for the major renovation work.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation filed the lawsuit, arguing that the demolition of the historic East Wing exceeded Trump's authority. Judge Leon's ruling pauses the project, allowing time for the administration to appeal but rendering the ballroom initiative uncertain for now.

President Trump defended the ballroom as a landmark addition to his presidency, claiming it to be a high-quality structure. Meanwhile, legal battles persist, highlighting the ongoing tension between federal authority and historic preservation concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)