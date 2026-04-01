Middle East Conflict: Rising Death Toll in Iran-US-Israel Tensions

The conflict in the Middle East has seen a severe escalation, with thousands of deaths reported since U.S. and Israeli forces struck Iran on February 28. In turn, Iran attacked Israel and U.S. bases, spreading violence to Lebanon. The reported death tolls are staggering and continue to rise.

Within Iran, HRANA, a U.S.-based rights group, estimates 3,492 fatalities, of which 1,574 were civilians, including frequent reports of child casualties. Data sources include field observations, local contacts, and civil society networks.

Meanwhile, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies indicated 1,900 deaths and 20,000 injuries due to the U.S.-Israeli strikes. Lebanon suffered heavily with 1,268 deaths, and Hezbollah reported over 400 fighter casualties. Further fatalities have been observed across Iraq, Israel, and additional regional territories, reflecting the widespread impact and ongoing nature of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)