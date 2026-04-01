Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Shake Beirut with Fatal Impact

At least seven individuals lost their lives and 24 were injured during two Israeli military strikes in the Beirut area, as reported by the Lebanese health ministry on Wednesday. The assaults targeted vehicles on Beirut's southern outskirts and an area south of the capital.

The strikes represent an intensification of Israel's offensive in Lebanon, which has already claimed over 1,200 lives and resulted in the displacement of 1.2 million people. This surge in conflict began when Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel in support of Tehran, two days after Iran faced aggressions from both Israel and the United States.

According to Lebanon's state news agency NNA, one strike occurred in the Khaldeh area, resulting in two deaths and three injuries, while a second strike in Beirut's Jnah area left at least five people dead and 21 injured. Israel's military stated that the strikes aimed at a senior Hezbollah commander and another high-ranking member of the Iran-backed group, though their fates were not disclosed. Hezbollah has not yet commented on these attacks.