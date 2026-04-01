Israel Strikes Iranian Fentanyl Factory Allegedly Linked to Chemical Weapons Program

In a significant escalation, Israel announced it carried out a military strike targeting the Tofigh Daru factory in Tehran, believed to be contributing fentanyl to Iran's alleged chemical weapons program. Iran confirmed the strike but rejected claims, stating the facility solely produced drugs for hospital use.

The incident underscores a history of international assertions regarding Iran's potential misuse of fentanyl in weapons development, with both Israel and the U.S. expressing concern. The U.S. has previously highlighted semblances between Iran's research and Russia's application of fentanyl derivatives during hostage situations.

Simultaneously, maritime tensions are rising in the Persian Gulf. Reports indicated an attack near Qatar's waters, following a separate attack on a Kuwaiti tanker off Dubai's coast. Over 20 vessels have become targets in Iranian aggression since the conflict's onset.

(With inputs from agencies.)