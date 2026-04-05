China Executes French National: A Tale of Drugs and Diplomacy
China executed French national Chan Thao Phoumy for drug trafficking, despite French objections. Chan was arrested in 2005 and sentenced for his involvement in a major methamphetamine operation. His case drew criticism for the exclusion of his defense during the final court hearing.
China has confirmed the execution of French national Chan Thao Phoumy, who was sentenced to death in 2010 for drug trafficking offenses. The announcement came just a day after France reproved China for its handling of Chan's trial.
The Chinese embassy in France expressed that nationality did not influence the case's judicial proceedings. Chan, a naturalized French citizen, was arrested in 2005 among 89 suspects for involvement in a massive methamphetamine operation.
In 2010, a court in Guangzhou sentenced Chan to death for his pivotal role in a drug operation worth an estimated 100 million yuan. France's foreign ministry expressed regret over the exclusion of Chan's defense in the final hearing, positioning this as a violation of legal rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)