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China Executes French National: A Tale of Drugs and Diplomacy

China executed French national Chan Thao Phoumy for drug trafficking, despite French objections. Chan was arrested in 2005 and sentenced for his involvement in a major methamphetamine operation. His case drew criticism for the exclusion of his defense during the final court hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 15:40 IST
China Executes French National: A Tale of Drugs and Diplomacy
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China has confirmed the execution of French national Chan Thao Phoumy, who was sentenced to death in 2010 for drug trafficking offenses. The announcement came just a day after France reproved China for its handling of Chan's trial.

The Chinese embassy in France expressed that nationality did not influence the case's judicial proceedings. Chan, a naturalized French citizen, was arrested in 2005 among 89 suspects for involvement in a massive methamphetamine operation.

In 2010, a court in Guangzhou sentenced Chan to death for his pivotal role in a drug operation worth an estimated 100 million yuan. France's foreign ministry expressed regret over the exclusion of Chan's defense in the final hearing, positioning this as a violation of legal rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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