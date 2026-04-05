A tragic maritime accident occurred in the Sea of Azov as a cargo ship transporting wheat has sunk, leading to the death of one individual, with two others reported missing. This was confirmed on Sunday by a Russian-installed official via the Telegram messaging app.

Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-installed leader overseeing the Russian-held areas of Ukraine's Kherson region, detailed that nine crew members managed to reach the shore alive. All individuals rescued were identified as Russian nationals. Unfortunately, it was confirmed that an aide to the ship's captain succumbed to the incident, and the search for the two missing persons is ongoing.

An investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the sinking has been launched, offering no immediate information on the potential causes or conditions leading to the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)