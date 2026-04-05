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Lost and Found: Trekker's Miraculous Rescue in Kodagu's Wild Hills

A 36-year-old woman who went missing while trekking the Tadiandamol hills in Kodagu district was found safe after an extensive search operation coordinated by Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre. She had gone missing four days earlier during a trek with a group. Multiple agencies collaborated in the rescue effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-04-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 20:07 IST
Lost and Found: Trekker's Miraculous Rescue in Kodagu's Wild Hills
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  • India

A 36-year-old woman, who had been missing for four days during a trekking adventure in Kodagu's Tadiandamol hills, has been safely located. Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre announced her discovery and return, following a large-scale search operation.

G S Sharanya, who traveled alone from Kerala, was residing at a private homestay before setting off on April 2 with a guide and 15 others. The trekker contacted her accommodation by phone to report her disorientation, prompting an immediate response from local authorities.

Under direction from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, additional personnel, including police, anti-Naxal squads, and forest staff, were mobilized alongside local tribal volunteers and sophisticated thermal drone cameras. Together, nine teams worked diligently, eventually leading to her safe recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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