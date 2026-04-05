China & Russia Unite for Middle East Peace: Navigating the Straits of Diplomacy

China and Russia are aligning efforts at the U.N. Security Council, aiming to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, according to a phone conversation between their foreign ministers.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted the need for a swift ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz, advising diplomatic routes as primary solutions.

The upcoming U.N. vote on a resolution protecting shipping highlights the urgency. Both countries emphasize understanding and dialog over military actions, particularly regarding Iranian tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)