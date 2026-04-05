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China & Russia Unite for Middle East Peace: Navigating the Straits of Diplomacy

China and Russia, as U.N. Security Council members, plan to collaborate diplomatically to stabilize the Middle East. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized dialogue to resolve issues in the Strait of Hormuz during a call with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. Both countries seek a ceasefire and greater international support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 22:13 IST
China & Russia Unite for Middle East Peace: Navigating the Straits of Diplomacy
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China and Russia are aligning efforts at the U.N. Security Council, aiming to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, according to a phone conversation between their foreign ministers.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted the need for a swift ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz, advising diplomatic routes as primary solutions.

The upcoming U.N. vote on a resolution protecting shipping highlights the urgency. Both countries emphasize understanding and dialog over military actions, particularly regarding Iranian tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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