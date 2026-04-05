Left Menu

Crackdown on Black Marketing: East Singhbhum Takes a Stand

The East Singhbhum administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi, plans to take strict legal action against black marketing of LPG cylinders. A recent meeting focused on ensuring transparent distribution and improving complaint systems. The emphasis remains on maintaining regular and fair distribution for consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 05-04-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 23:01 IST
Crackdown on Black Marketing: East Singhbhum Takes a Stand
  • Country:
  • India

East Singhbhum's Deputy Commissioner, Karn Satyarthi, has issued a strong warning for those involved in the black marketing of LPG gas cylinders. This notice extends to all individuals, including LPG distributors.

In a recent meeting, Satyarthi reviewed the current state of domestic LPG gas supply, emphasizing the need for transparency and regular distribution. The discussion raised key issues related to the supply arrangement and timely availability of LPG for consumers.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed gas agency operators to activate complaint redressal systems and publicize helpline numbers to ensure an effective consumer support mechanism. The administration is committed to eradicating illegal gas cylinder trade, reinforcing the potential for strict legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says his wife has filed police complaint against Cong's Pawan Khera for ''false allegations'' against her.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says his wife has filed police complaint agains...

 India
2
Trump's Deadline for Hormuz: Tensions in the Gulf Escalate

Trump's Deadline for Hormuz: Tensions in the Gulf Escalate

 Global
3
Cong allegations against my wife aimed at influencing Assam polls, it's punishable with life imprisonment: CM Sarma.

Cong allegations against my wife aimed at influencing Assam polls, it's puni...

 India
4
Marcos Leonardo's Heroics and Key Asian Football Weekend Highlights

Marcos Leonardo's Heroics and Key Asian Football Weekend Highlights

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South faces heightened AI risks amid gaps in education and digital readiness

Climate fintech must overcome data gaps and bias to deliver real impact

Agentic AI could amplify data breaches through system-wide leaks

AI not as harmless as it seems: cumulative effects raise new governance concerns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026