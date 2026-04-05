Crackdown on Black Marketing: East Singhbhum Takes a Stand
The East Singhbhum administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi, plans to take strict legal action against black marketing of LPG cylinders. A recent meeting focused on ensuring transparent distribution and improving complaint systems. The emphasis remains on maintaining regular and fair distribution for consumers.
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East Singhbhum's Deputy Commissioner, Karn Satyarthi, has issued a strong warning for those involved in the black marketing of LPG gas cylinders. This notice extends to all individuals, including LPG distributors.
In a recent meeting, Satyarthi reviewed the current state of domestic LPG gas supply, emphasizing the need for transparency and regular distribution. The discussion raised key issues related to the supply arrangement and timely availability of LPG for consumers.
The Deputy Commissioner has directed gas agency operators to activate complaint redressal systems and publicize helpline numbers to ensure an effective consumer support mechanism. The administration is committed to eradicating illegal gas cylinder trade, reinforcing the potential for strict legal consequences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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