International aid organization Doctors Without Borders has expressed strong condemnation following an Israeli military strike on a densely populated area in Beirut's Jnah neighborhood. The attack resulted in four fatalities and 39 injuries near Rafik Hariri Public Hospital, significantly impacting the area's civilian population and healthcare response capability.

This event comes amidst heightened regional tensions, notably between the US and Iran. Iranian forces reportedly engaged US military aircraft in their airspace, prompting emergency measures and a complex rescue mission for US personnel. The events highlight the ongoing geopolitical friction and complex military interactions in the region.

Simultaneously, Bahrain has raised alarms about Iran's actions in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, urging UN intervention. As the situation intensifies, Bahrain has pressured international powers to act swiftly to preserve global stability and economic security, despite opposition from major global players like Russia, China, and France.

(With inputs from agencies.)