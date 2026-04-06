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Destruction in Odesa: Deadly Drone Assault Amid Rising Conflict

A recent drone attack by Russia on Odesa, Ukraine, resulted in three deaths, including a child, with numerous injuries and significant damage to infrastructure. The assault is part of the ongoing five-year conflict and specifically targets Odesa, a vital logistics hub for Ukraine's exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:08 IST
Destruction in Odesa: Deadly Drone Assault Amid Rising Conflict
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia unleashed a devastating drone attack on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa early Monday, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including a child, and leaving 10 others injured, according to the regional governor.

Oleh Kiper, Odesa's regional governor, described 'significant damage' to residential, critical infrastructure, and administrative buildings during the overnight assault, marking an escalation in the prolonged conflict.

As the war extends into its fifth year, Moscow targets Odesa, a crucial logistics hub in southern Ukraine and the country's largest port, vital for Ukrainian grain and maritime exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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