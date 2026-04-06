Left Menu

Iranian Intelligence Chief Assassinated Amid Tensions

Iranian state media reported the assassination of Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi, head of intelligence for the Revolutionary Guard, blaming the United States and Israel for the attack. The killing occurred amid several airstrikes in Tehran, escalating already high regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:22 IST
Iranian Intelligence Chief Assassinated Amid Tensions
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi, head of intelligence for Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, was assassinated on Monday, according to Iranian state media. The attack, which took place amid airstrikes near Tehran, was blamed on the United States and Israel by Iranian officials.

The Revolutionary Guard did not disclose exact details about the location of Khademi's assassination, but it coincided with multiple airstrikes on residential areas around Tehran early Monday morning.

This incident adds fuel to already strained relations between Iran and its adversaries, intensifying regional fears of further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Teenage Daughter: North Korea's Next Heir?

Kim Jong Un's Teenage Daughter: North Korea's Next Heir?

 South Korea
2
Supreme Court Upholds Kozhikode-Wayanad Tunnel Project

Supreme Court Upholds Kozhikode-Wayanad Tunnel Project

 India
3
Retirement for the Team: R Ashwin's Bold Decision

Retirement for the Team: R Ashwin's Bold Decision

 India
4
Vandalism Allegations Stir Kolkata Election Campaign

Vandalism Allegations Stir Kolkata Election Campaign

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026