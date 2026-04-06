Iranian Intelligence Chief Assassinated Amid Tensions
Iranian state media reported the assassination of Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi, head of intelligence for the Revolutionary Guard, blaming the United States and Israel for the attack. The killing occurred amid several airstrikes in Tehran, escalating already high regional tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:22 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi, head of intelligence for Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, was assassinated on Monday, according to Iranian state media. The attack, which took place amid airstrikes near Tehran, was blamed on the United States and Israel by Iranian officials.
The Revolutionary Guard did not disclose exact details about the location of Khademi's assassination, but it coincided with multiple airstrikes on residential areas around Tehran early Monday morning.
This incident adds fuel to already strained relations between Iran and its adversaries, intensifying regional fears of further conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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