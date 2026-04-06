Iranian Intelligence Chief Assassinated Amid Tensions

Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi, head of intelligence for Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, was assassinated on Monday, according to Iranian state media. The attack, which took place amid airstrikes near Tehran, was blamed on the United States and Israel by Iranian officials.

The Revolutionary Guard did not disclose exact details about the location of Khademi's assassination, but it coincided with multiple airstrikes on residential areas around Tehran early Monday morning.

This incident adds fuel to already strained relations between Iran and its adversaries, intensifying regional fears of further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)