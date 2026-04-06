High-Profile Assassination: IRGC Intelligence Chief Majid Khademi Killed

In a recent development that has sent shockwaves across Iran, Majid Khademi, head of the intelligence organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has been assassinated in an attack blamed on U.S.-Israeli forces. The incident underscores rising tensions in the region.

Khademi, who had only assumed his role in 2025 following the death of his predecessor in a similar U.S.-Israeli airstrike, was a seasoned professional within Iran's intelligence and counter-espionage sectors. He played a critical role in fortifying Iran's defense against foreign influences.

With a career spanning decades, Khademi previously led the Guards' Intelligence Protection Organization, focusing on internal surveillance and counter-intelligence. His death marks a significant blow to one of Iran's most powerful security entities, tasked with safeguarding Iranian interests against external threats. The IRGC's intelligence arm operates parallel to the civilian intelligence ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)