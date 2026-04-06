Kejriwal Calls for Judge's Recusal Amidst Liquor Policy Case Drama
Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared in the Delhi High Court seeking Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's recusal from a CBI petition on the excise policy case. Justice Sharma accepted the application, planning a future hearing. The Solicitor General criticized Kejriwal's motion as frivolous and contemptuous.
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On Monday, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a personal appearance in the Delhi High Court, requesting Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's recusal from the hearing concerning the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) petition. This petition challenges the discharge of Kejriwal and other accused in the contentious liquor policy case.
Justice Sharma has put Kejriwal's recusal application on the record, scheduling it for a hearing on April 13. Representing the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta criticized the court's proceedings as theatrical if Kejriwal wished to represent himself. He deemed the recusal request frivolous and contemptuous.
The case stems from a February 27 trial court decision discharging 23 individuals, including Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The trial court had severely criticized the CBI's stance. However, Justice Sharma, on March 9, found the trial court's observations potentially erroneous. Kejriwal continues to seek recusal, expressing concerns over impartiality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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Arvind Kejriwal urges Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to recuse herself from hearing CBI plea against his discharge in liquor policy-linked case.
Excise Policy: Justice Sharma takes on record Kejriwal's application seeking her recusal, lists it for hearing on April 13.