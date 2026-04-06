Laying the Keel: Strengthening Coastal Security with New Patrol Vessels

The Indian Coast Guard achieved a significant milestone with the keel-laying ceremony of the fourth fast patrol vessel (FPV) in an ambitious 14-vessel project aimed at bolstering coastal security. Held at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai, the event marks a crucial step towards enhancing maritime safety and operational efficiency.

Officials highlighted the project's alignment with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, emphasizing indigenous development featuring locally manufactured components such as the gearbox and water jets by Triveni, Mysore, and MJP India. The vessels are equipped with cutting-edge technology, including AI-based predictive maintenance systems and drones.

The contract for the 14 FPVs was secured by MDL in early 2024, reflecting the strategic intent to strengthen India's presence in the Indian Ocean Region. The new fleet, each displacing around 340 tons, is designed for a range of duties including search and rescue operations and law enforcement.