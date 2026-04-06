Decapitation Strike: Top Iranian Leaders Targeted in U.S.-Israeli Air Raids

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, U.S.-Israeli air strikes have killed several high-ranking Iranian officials, sending shockwaves through Iran's political and military hierarchy. The attacks have notably disrupted energy markets and global shipping routes.

Among the top officials killed was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's long-standing Supreme Leader since 1989. Known for his tight control over Iranian politics and persistent hostility towards the West, Khamenei's loss marks a significant shift in the country's leadership dynamics. Other key figures, such as Ali Larijani, a seasoned powerbroker, and Esmail Khatib, the intelligence minister, have also fallen victim to these targeted strikes.

The military faced significant losses with the deaths of commanders like Mohammad Pakpour of the IRGC and Aziz Nasirzadeh, the defense minister. The strikes demonstrate a strategic targeting of Iran's military and political helm, heightening the stakes in the ongoing regional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)