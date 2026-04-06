Ukrainian Drone Forces Strike Key Russian Targets

A strategic offensive by the Ukrainian military has struck vital Russian targets, including a warship and a drilling rig, underscoring heightened tensions in the region. The attack took place in the Black Sea and was confirmed by the Ukrainian drone forces commander.

Overnight strikes targeted the Russian missile carrier Admiral Makarov, located in the port of Novorossiysk. Additionally, a drilling rig near occupied Crimea was hit, indicating a calculated effort to undermine Russian resources.

The operation was detailed on the Telegram app by Commander Robert Brovdi, showcasing Kyiv's tactical use of drone forces to carry out this significant military maneuver.