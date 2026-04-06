Key Target Eliminated: Asghar Bakeri, Quds Force Leader
Israeli military forces have killed Asghar Bakeri, a leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force. Bakeri was responsible for planning attacks on Israeli and US targets, and operations in Israel, Syria, and Lebanon. The announcement was made by Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani during a media briefing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:21 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a critical strike against Iranian paramilitary activities, Israel's military has confirmed the assassination of Asghar Bakeri, a leader within the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force.
The announcement, made by military spokesman Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, highlighted Bakeri's involvement in plotting attacks against both Israeli and US interests, extending his operations across Israel, Syria, and Lebanon.
This elimination marks a significant development in the ongoing covert conflicts impacting the region, according to military analysts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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