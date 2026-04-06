Key Target Eliminated: Asghar Bakeri, Quds Force Leader

In a critical strike against Iranian paramilitary activities, Israel's military has confirmed the assassination of Asghar Bakeri, a leader within the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force.

The announcement, made by military spokesman Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, highlighted Bakeri's involvement in plotting attacks against both Israeli and US interests, extending his operations across Israel, Syria, and Lebanon.

This elimination marks a significant development in the ongoing covert conflicts impacting the region, according to military analysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)