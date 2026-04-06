Sādhana Saptah 2026 Day 6: Focus on Health, Sustainability and Data-Led Inclusion

The sixth day of Sādhana Saptah 2026, scheduled for April 7, will centre on the theme of “Tangible Outcomes”, bringing together policymakers, domain experts and government institutions to deliberate on measurable, citizen-focused governance outcomes.

Through a series of expert-led webinars and institutional sessions, the day will highlight how data, systems thinking and inclusive delivery frameworks are shaping India’s next phase of public administration.

Focus on Outcome-Oriented Governance

The day’s agenda reflects a clear shift from input-based governance to results-driven policy frameworks, with emphasis on:

Universal health access

Sustainable development through integrated systems

Data-driven delivery of welfare schemes

Strengthening last-mile inclusion

Multiple Central Ministries, Departments and State Governments will also conduct specialised sessions covering capacity building, ethics, data management and citizen-centric service delivery.

Key Expert Sessions

1. Universal Health Assurance: Building an Equitable System

Speaker: Dr. K. Srinath ReddyTime: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Dr. Reddy, Founder President of the Public Health Foundation of India, will outline India’s roadmap toward universal health assurance, focusing on:

Policy and financing models

Strengthening healthcare delivery systems

Ensuring equitable access to quality care

Measuring outcomes for long-term sustainability

The session is expected to provide insights into how India can transition toward a comprehensive and inclusive health system.

2. Systems Thinking for Sustainable Development

Speaker: Mr. Ashok KhoslaTime: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Chairman of Development Alternatives, Mr. Khosla will emphasise the role of systems thinking in addressing complex development challenges.

Key themes include:

Integrating environmental, economic and social policies

Understanding interdependencies across sectors

Designing holistic solutions for sustainable growth

The session aims to promote a multi-sectoral approach to nation-building.

3. Data-Driven Social Protection and Last-Mile Inclusion

Speaker: Mr. Saurabh TiwariTime: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Mr. Tiwari, Additional Secretary (DBT), Cabinet Secretariat, will discuss how Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and analytics are transforming welfare delivery.

Focus areas include:

Beneficiary targeting through data analytics

Reducing leakages in welfare schemes

Enhancing efficiency of digital platforms

Ensuring last-mile delivery to underserved populations

The session will highlight how technology-driven governance is improving accountability and impact.

Ministry and State-Led Sessions

In parallel, multiple institutions will conduct specialised webinars addressing key governance themes:

Rural Development: Measuring Outcomes at the Grassroots

Speaker: Dr. V. Suresh Babu (NIRD&PR) – 10:00 AM

Orientation on outcome measurement frameworks (VB-G RAM)

Tools and methodologies for tracking programme impact

Department of Posts: Citizen-Centric Service Delivery

PTC Darbhanga – 10:30 AM

Improving accessibility and responsiveness in postal services

Best practices in service delivery

ICAR: Strengthening Capacity and Data Systems

Dr. S. K. Sharma (11:00 AM) – Capacity building in agricultural institutions

Dr. Kairam Narsaiah (3:00 PM) – Data management for evidence-based research

These sessions will focus on:

Human resource development

Institutional strengthening

Data-driven decision-making

Chhattisgarh: Ethics in Governance

Speaker: Dr. K. Subramanyam – 5:00 PM

Role of ethics and values in administration

Building trust, transparency and accountability

Driving the Next Phase of Governance Reform

Sādhana Saptah’s sixth day reflects a broader transformation in governance—from policy intent to measurable outcomes.

By bringing together themes such as:

Health assurance

Sustainability

Digital governance

Ethical administration

The initiative underscores the importance of integrated, accountable and citizen-centric governance systems.

As India continues to scale its development programmes, the focus on data, outcomes and inclusivity is expected to play a defining role in shaping future public policy.