Sādhana Saptah 2026 Day 6: Focus on Health, Sustainability and Data-Led Inclusion
As India continues to scale its development programmes, the focus on data, outcomes and inclusivity is expected to play a defining role in shaping future public policy.
- Country:
- India
The sixth day of Sādhana Saptah 2026, scheduled for April 7, will centre on the theme of “Tangible Outcomes”, bringing together policymakers, domain experts and government institutions to deliberate on measurable, citizen-focused governance outcomes.
Through a series of expert-led webinars and institutional sessions, the day will highlight how data, systems thinking and inclusive delivery frameworks are shaping India’s next phase of public administration.
Focus on Outcome-Oriented Governance
The day’s agenda reflects a clear shift from input-based governance to results-driven policy frameworks, with emphasis on:
-
Universal health access
-
Sustainable development through integrated systems
-
Data-driven delivery of welfare schemes
-
Strengthening last-mile inclusion
Multiple Central Ministries, Departments and State Governments will also conduct specialised sessions covering capacity building, ethics, data management and citizen-centric service delivery.
Key Expert Sessions
1. Universal Health Assurance: Building an Equitable System
Speaker: Dr. K. Srinath ReddyTime: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
Dr. Reddy, Founder President of the Public Health Foundation of India, will outline India’s roadmap toward universal health assurance, focusing on:
-
Policy and financing models
-
Strengthening healthcare delivery systems
-
Ensuring equitable access to quality care
-
Measuring outcomes for long-term sustainability
The session is expected to provide insights into how India can transition toward a comprehensive and inclusive health system.
2. Systems Thinking for Sustainable Development
Speaker: Mr. Ashok KhoslaTime: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
Chairman of Development Alternatives, Mr. Khosla will emphasise the role of systems thinking in addressing complex development challenges.
Key themes include:
-
Integrating environmental, economic and social policies
-
Understanding interdependencies across sectors
-
Designing holistic solutions for sustainable growth
The session aims to promote a multi-sectoral approach to nation-building.
3. Data-Driven Social Protection and Last-Mile Inclusion
Speaker: Mr. Saurabh TiwariTime: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Mr. Tiwari, Additional Secretary (DBT), Cabinet Secretariat, will discuss how Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and analytics are transforming welfare delivery.
Focus areas include:
-
Beneficiary targeting through data analytics
-
Reducing leakages in welfare schemes
-
Enhancing efficiency of digital platforms
-
Ensuring last-mile delivery to underserved populations
The session will highlight how technology-driven governance is improving accountability and impact.
Ministry and State-Led Sessions
In parallel, multiple institutions will conduct specialised webinars addressing key governance themes:
Rural Development: Measuring Outcomes at the Grassroots
Speaker: Dr. V. Suresh Babu (NIRD&PR) – 10:00 AM
-
Orientation on outcome measurement frameworks (VB-G RAM)
-
Tools and methodologies for tracking programme impact
Department of Posts: Citizen-Centric Service Delivery
PTC Darbhanga – 10:30 AM
-
Improving accessibility and responsiveness in postal services
-
Best practices in service delivery
ICAR: Strengthening Capacity and Data Systems
-
Dr. S. K. Sharma (11:00 AM) – Capacity building in agricultural institutions
-
Dr. Kairam Narsaiah (3:00 PM) – Data management for evidence-based research
These sessions will focus on:
-
Human resource development
-
Institutional strengthening
-
Data-driven decision-making
Chhattisgarh: Ethics in Governance
Speaker: Dr. K. Subramanyam – 5:00 PM
-
Role of ethics and values in administration
-
Building trust, transparency and accountability
Driving the Next Phase of Governance Reform
Sādhana Saptah’s sixth day reflects a broader transformation in governance—from policy intent to measurable outcomes.
By bringing together themes such as:
-
Health assurance
-
Sustainability
-
Digital governance
-
Ethical administration
The initiative underscores the importance of integrated, accountable and citizen-centric governance systems.
As India continues to scale its development programmes, the focus on data, outcomes and inclusivity is expected to play a defining role in shaping future public policy.