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Mental Health and Security Breach: The Intriguing Case of Sarvjeet Singh

The Uttar Pradesh Police investigated Sarvjeet Singh, accused of a security breach at Delhi Assembly. Family claims he faces mental health issues. The incident raised security concerns in the capital. Singh, allegedly searching for his missing nephew, drove into the assembly, sparking further investigation into his actions and motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:23 IST
Mental Health and Security Breach: The Intriguing Case of Sarvjeet Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A man named Sarvjeet Singh allegedly breached security at the Delhi Assembly, prompting police to question his family in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, about his condition and motives.

Sarvjeet reportedly drove an SUV into the assembly, leaving a bouquet in the Speaker's vehicle before fleeing. His family states he has mental health issues.

Authorities continue to probe his actions and movements, highlighting the incident as a recurring security concern involving individuals with unstable mental states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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