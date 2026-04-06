Court Rules in Favor of Kalshi: A Landmark Decision for Prediction Markets

A federal appeals court ruled on Monday in favor of Kalshi, a prediction market platform, deciding that New Jersey gaming regulators cannot prevent the company from offering financial betting on sports outcomes. The three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals delivered a 2-1 decision, stating that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has exclusive jurisdiction over such contracts.

This landmark ruling marks the first time a federal appeals court has addressed the conflict between state gaming regulators and prediction market operators. 'This is a big win for the industry and millions of users,' said Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour on social media platform X. The decision has significant implications for companies like Kalshi that allow users to trade predictions on events like elections and sports.

State authorities have contended that platforms like Kalshi operate without necessary state licenses, violating gaming laws, including age restrictions on wagering. Despite New Jersey's cease-and-desist letter alleging that Kalshi's offerings breach state gambling laws, the court ruled that federal law likely preempts state regulations, affirming the agency's jurisdiction. The ruling aligns with previous legal opinions upheld by the CFTC.

(With inputs from agencies.)